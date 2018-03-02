FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
March 2, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's B3 says trend of companies listing abroad could change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds expense targets)

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said on Friday that the trend of Brazilian companies listing abroad could change.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that some Brazilian companies are getting higher valuations listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sonder said that B3’s expenses growth pace will reduce this year if compared to 2017, and that may increase operating profitability alongside higher trading volumes.

On Thursday, B3 missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as expenses increased. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.