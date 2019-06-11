Bonds News
June 11, 2019 / 5:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge approves drugstore operator Brasil Pharma's bankruptcy

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugstore operator Brasil Pharma said on Tuesday a Sao Paulo court judge had approved the bankruptcy request it filed on June 6, when the company warned it could no longer obtain the resources to execute a restructuring plan.

According to a securities filing, the bankruptcy court has named Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Consultores as judicial administrator of Brasil Pharma’s in-court restructuring and ordered the sale of all of its brands.

Brasil Pharma owns three different drugstore chains: Big Ben, Farmais and Farmacia Sant’anna. Difficulties integrating the chains and a rift among shareholders are among the reasons for its bankruptcy, as well as a high level of debt.

The company is currently controlled by Stigma II LLC, which holds a 94.49% stake and is managed by private equity group Lyon Capital. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Tom Brown)

