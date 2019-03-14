Brazil's Braskem expects to avoid delisting filing 20-F form before May 16

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA expects to file its 2017 20-F form with the Securities and Exchange Commission before May 16 to avoid the delisting of its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Financial Officer told journalists on Thursday.

CFO Pedro Freitas said the delays in the filing of the 2017 document are related to an analysis of the company’s internal controls’ effectiveness. If the form is not filed, Braskem’s American Depositary Receipts may be delisted and traded only over the counter. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)