Brazil's Braskem says it has not identified causes of Alagoas damage

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil petrochemical producer Braskem SA said on Monday that investigators it had hired had not yet determined what caused property damage near its mining project in the state of Alagoas, according to a filing.

A report by the Brazilian geological service released in May blamed mining by Braskem for damage to real estate in the state capital of Maceio. Braskem said its findings diverged from those of the geological service, without giving details. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair)