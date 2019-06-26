Brazil's Braskem says courts froze 3.7 bln reais in accounts over mining damage

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest petrochemical company Braskem SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that courts have frozen 3.7 billion reais ($962.11 million) in its checking accounts seeking to guarantee compensation for damages caused by the firm.

The Alagoas government says Braskem’s mining activities in the state have caused hundreds of residences and commercial buildings in three villages to present cracks. ($1 = 3.8457 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)