Brazil's Braskem says prosecutors asked for injunction blocking $665 mln

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem said in a securities filing on Thursday that prosecutors in the state of Alagoas have asked for an injunction blocking 2.5 billion reais ($665 million) related to a damages lawsuit.

The case brought against the company by workers centers around a geological phenomenon that occurred in the city of Maceió, capital of Alagoas. The company said it will take all applicable legal measures to fight the case in court.