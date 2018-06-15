FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 15, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

LyondellBasell says in talks on Braskem deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Plastic, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell Industries NV has begun talks with the main shareholder of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem SA on a potential tie-up, the two companies said on Friday.

The controlling shareholder, Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA, which has previously denied receiving a proposal from LyondellBaseel Industries NV, said in the statement it had entered exclusive talks with Lyondell.

“The discussions are preliminary and no agreements have been reached,” the two companies said. “There can be no assurance the discussions will result in a transaction or on what terms any transaction may occur.” (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.