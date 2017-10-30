FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LyondellBasell approaches Brazil's Braskem for takeover-WSJ
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
October 30, 2017 / 5:40 PM / in an hour

LyondellBasell approaches Brazil's Braskem for takeover-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA for a potential takeover, valuing the petrochemicals company at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a deal, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2zRqhHj

LyondellBasell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Its shares rose 6 percent to $105.03 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
