Brazil's Braskem considering alternatives if it must paralyze Alagoas mining activities - CEO

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA is preparing alternatives in the event the company is forced to paralyze its mining activities in the northeastern state of Alagoas, its Chief Executive Officer told journalists on Thursday.

A report by the country’s Geological Service released on Wednesday blames mining by Braskem in the city of Maceio for damages to local real estate.

CEO Fernando Musa said the company is reviewing the report and considering alternatives to the mining in the region, which supplies raw material for the production of PVC.