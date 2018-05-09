Brazil's Braskem reports first quarter profit slump

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem posted a 42 percent drop in profit in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, flagging programmed maintenance, and an unreliable electricity supply.

Its profit was 1.054 billion reais ($306.29 million) in the first three months of the year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, was 2.652 billion reais, a 26 percent drop compared to the first quarter of last year. ($1 = 3.5914 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)