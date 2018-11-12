Brazil's Braskem sees profit rise 68 pct in Q3

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Strong operating results at home and larger margins abroad helped Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem shrug off a weaker real against the dollar to record a strong third-quarter profit on Monday.

The largest petrochemical company in Latin America said it notched a net profit of 1.34 billion reais ($355.68 million) from July to September, up 68 percent from a year earlier. Braskem’s net revenue grew 34 percent year-on-year to 16.35 billion reais.