SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday that the country would soon raise quotas for pork imports from the U.S. and some European countries, declining to give a specific timeline.

Opening for further coffee imports, a measure resisted by growers, could benefit the country, potentially helping attract soluble coffee processors to establish operations, Maggi said on a conference panel in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)