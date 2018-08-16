FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ban on glyphosate would be 'disaster' for Brazil agriculture -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A potential ban on the popular herbicide glyphosate in Brazil would be a “disaster” for the country’s agriculture, and a court case that has targeted the agrochemical is worrying, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday.

A Brazilian court ruling on Aug. 3 said the registration of existing glyphosate-based products in the country would be temporarily suspended starting from September, until health authority Anvisa issues a decision on its reevaluation of the agrochemical’s safety. Maggi said he is confident the ruling will be overturned on appeal. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Jake Spring)

