Brazil to pave key agriculture BR-163 road this year -minister

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil will finish paving the key agriculture highway BR-163 and another small stretch of roadway connecting it to the river port of Miritituba by the end of this year, Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Wednesday.

Freitas told reporters the road likely would be put up for auction to privatize its operations by 2020.

The poor state of BR-163 and lack of paving has proven to be a major choke point for Brazilian grains traveling from the country’s largest soy producing state in Mato Grosso to northern ports. Traffic snarls can lead to miles-long backups of trucks, delaying shipments and raising costs for the world’s largest soy exporter.

“It can be noted we already have contracts for the segments that are not paved,” Freitas said. “The 51 kilometers (31.7 miles) up to Miritituba will be completed this year.”

Prior to becoming minister after President Jair Bolsonaro became president on Jan. 1, Freitas had said the goal was to pave the road by 2021.