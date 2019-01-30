UPDATE 1-Brazil to pave key agriculture road BR-163 this year -minister

(Adds comments by agriculture minister)

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil will finish paving the key agricultural highway BR-163 and another small stretch of roadway connecting it to the river port of Miritituba by the end of this year, Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Wednesday.

Freitas told reporters the road likely would be put up for auction to privatize its operations by 2020.

The poor state of BR-163 and lack of paving has proven to be a major choke point for Brazilian grains traveling from the country’s largest soy producing state, Mato Grosso, to northern ports. Traffic snarls can lead to miles-long backups of trucks, delaying shipments and raising costs for the world’s largest soy exporter.

“It can be noted we already have contracts for the segments that are not paved,” Freitas said. “The 51 kilometers (32 miles) up to Miritituba will be completed this year.”

Before becoming minister after President Jair Bolsonaro took office on Jan. 1, Freitas had said the goal was to pave the road by 2021.

Freitas on Wednesday presented the annual plan to ensure smooth passage of the year’s harvest along often-rough roadways.

Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias, speaking alongside Freitas, said Mato Grosso’s grain production is estimated at 63.4 million tonnes this year, with BR-163 serving as the main artery delivering it to ports in the north.

“The importance of this operation is that we don’t have more images of trucks that are stuck, drivers without the proper conditions to be there, without water, without food, Dias said. “Today, there is the planning so that this won’t happen.”

With pressure on BR-163 increasing every year, the pavement of the highway - and ultimately the construction of a parallel railway - is seen resolving logistical problems.

“What the minister of infrastructure is planning, and with God willing, next year we will probably not be talking more about this subject,” Dias said. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis)