BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s agriculture gross domestic product is expected to rise 2 percent year-on-year in 2019, compared to a forecasted drop of 1.6 percent this year, farmer’s union CNA said on Wednesday.

The country’s grain output is expected to grow further in the next crop season from the 228 million tonnes harvested in 2017/18 thanks to favorable climate conditions, CNA said. (Reporting by Jake Spring)