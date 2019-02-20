Brazil farm minister supports pension proposal for rural workers

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Wednesday she supports a proposed minimum retirement age for rural workers of 60 years old for both men and women, and would support a sweeping pension reform proposal.

Dias had previously called for a lower rural retirement age for women than men. President Jair Bolsonaro released details of his legislative plan to overhaul the pension system on Wednesday, aiming to save over 1 trillion reais ($267.99 billion) in the next decade to shore up faltering government finances. ($1 = 3.7315 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis)