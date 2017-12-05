FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil agriculture, agribusiness contributed 23.5 pct to GDP in 2017 - CNA
December 5, 2017

Brazil agriculture, agribusiness contributed 23.5 pct to GDP in 2017 - CNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian agriculture and agribusiness contributed 23.5 percent to the country’s gross domestic product in 2017, the highest in 13 years, according to an estimate by CNA, a farm lobby.

CNA also said job creation was the highest in 5 years in the agriculture and meat production sectors, the only segments of the economy that increased jobs. CNA added in its annual summary that agriculture was the main contributor to bringing inflation down in Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

