BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Thursday, during an international investment forum, that the government is working to advance Brazil’s share of the global trade beyond the current level of 7%.

She said the government is in favor of negotiating trade agreements between the Mercosur South America trade bloc and countries including Canada, Japan and Singapore. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)