Brazil farm minister urges calm over coronavirus amid commodities export concern

BRASILIA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Thursday that the impact of coronavirus should be viewed with calm and not blown out of proportion, amid rising concern that the disease outbreak in China could hurt demand for commodities.

Dias also said that Brazil will be affected by the recent U.S.-China trade deal, but it “won’t be that catastrophic” as the country is seeking to expand its agriculture exports into new countries and products. (Reporting by Jake Spring)