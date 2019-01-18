Brazil farm minister vows to introduce self-monitoring of meat plants

BRASÍLIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said the government will seek to introduce self-monitoring of plants for agricultural products, including meat packers, in a bid to modernize the country’s food inspection services.

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Dias said the government plans to send draft legislation on self monitoring to Congress in the first half of this year. Deficiencies in Brazil’s official controls led commercial partners such as the European Union and Russia to ban certain Brazilian meatpackers. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Anthony Boadle Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)