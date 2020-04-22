Brazil govt to unveil support measures for ethanol by Friday -minister

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Wednesday that within two days the government would announce support measures for the sugarcane and ethanol sector, as the sector is hit by sliding global fuel prices.

Dias said last week the government was considering eliminating a tax known as PIS/COFINS on ethanol and increasing a tax called CIDE on gasoline to help the biofuel compete as global petroleum prices plummet. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)