Brazil minister says country is ready if China removes tariffs on U.S. soy

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Friday that the country is prepared in the event China removes tariffs on U.S. soy, which had driven down prices for the oilseed in Chicago and driven up the premiums paid for Brazilian beans.

Maggi said removing the tariffs would lead prices in Chicago and Brazil to converge and bring greater predictability to the soy market that would benefit Brazilian farmers. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)