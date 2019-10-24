Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias expects the Chinese authorities to authorize more Brazilian meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, according to a video posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Giving a summary of talks to increase bilateral trade with China, where she was on her second official visit this year, Dias said discussions were held with Chinese authorities regarding demand for Brazilian sugar, cotton and ethanol. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Edmund Blair)