Europeans only impediment to EU-Mercosur trade deal -Brazil farm minister

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Wednesday that the South American trade bloc Mercosur is ready to agree to a trade deal with the European Union and it is held up only because the Europeans do not want to close a deal.

His remarks come after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that it will be more difficult to close a trade agreement with Mercosur under Brazil’s right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who assumes office on Jan. 1 and has said he will favor bilateral relations over engagement in multilateral groups like Mercosur. (Reporting by Jake Spring)