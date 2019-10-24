UPDATE 1-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

(New throughout, adds details from video message)

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil is confident Chinese authorities will authorize more Brazilian meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, according a video posted on Twitter by Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias on Thursday.

Dias, who spoke at the end of her second trip to China this year, also said discussions were held with Chinese authorities regarding demand for Brazilian sugar, cotton and ethanol.

“More meat plant approvals may happen in the few days that separate a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to China from the visit of the Chinese president to Brazil,” she said.

In September, China granted export licenses to 25 Brazilian meatpacking plants, allowing the country’s fast-growing protein industry to feed more people in the Asian nation where a deadline pig disease hurt local supply.

“Demand is huge. So the meatpackers which prepared and meet Chinese protocols will have opportunity [to export],” she said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Gregorio)