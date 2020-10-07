Brazil health regulator gives nod for paraquat use in 2020/2021 cycle, growers association says

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Producers of soybeans, corn and cotton who have inventories of weed killer paraquat are authorized to use the product during the 2020/2021 crop cycle, health regulator Anvisa decided on Wednesday, according to a statement from Brazilian grain growers association Aprosoja.

The chemical paraquat has been banned by Anvisa effective Sept. 22, but the farm lobby obtained Anvisa authorization for producers who had acquired the product to use what was in store to avoid losses, Aprosoja said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)