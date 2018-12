SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian bankruptcy judge late on Tuesday granted a request by the country’s fourth-largest airline, Avianca Brasil, to suspend lawsuits seeking repossession of at least 14 of its aircraft, according to a court document. Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after aircraft lessors sued and won initial victories in seeking to repossess the planes. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)