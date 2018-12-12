UPDATE 1-Brazil judge halts suits seeking Avianca Brasil jets repossession

(Adds figure for debt, background, additional details)

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian bankruptcy judge late on Tuesday granted a request by the country’s fourth-largest airline, Avianca Brasil, to suspend lawsuits seeking repossession of at least 14 of its aircraft, according to a court document. Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after aircraft lessors sued and won initial victories in seeking to repossess the planes. The airline also has some 500 million reais ($129.05 million) in debt, according to a source familiar with the matter. At least three leasing companies sued Avianca Brasil seeking to repossess passenger jets representing 30 percent of its fleet. Leases are not considered debt in the company’s financial statements or under bankruptcy protection rules in Brazil, making it unclear how long this decision will last and if the aircraft owners will appeal.

The judge said he was suspending those lawsuits because of the impact they may have on passengers.

“It’s undeniable that if (Avianca Brasil) suspends its service it will cause evident harm to a very large number of passengers,” he wrote.

Avianca has warned that 77,000 ticket holders could be grounded in December if the lessors' suits are not frozen. ($1 = 3.8744 reais)