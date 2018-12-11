Bonds News
December 11, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Avianca Brasil files for bankruptcy protection -report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fourth-largest airline, Avianca Brasil, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

The airline has struggled for years with recurrent losses and recently faced the prospect of repossession of several of its aircraft.

Avianca Brasil is independent from the better-known Avianca Holdings SA, which is based in Colombia and publicly traded. Both airlines are owned by a holding company controlled by German Efromovich, a Bolivian-born investor.

Avianca Brasil did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.