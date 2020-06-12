Brazil airline Gol says not in talks to postpone $300 mln debt repayment

BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is not in talks to postpone a $300-million debt repayment due in August, it said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Gol said in its statement that “as of this date, no negotiations are in progress to delay the payment of a $300 million loan due in August,” a response to a report in local media this week that it was in talks with U.S. airline Delta Air Lines to delay payment. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Nick Zieminski)