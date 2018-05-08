FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil development bank CEO: Four companies interested in Viracopos airport

Rodrigo Viga Gaier

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is in talks with four companies interested in acquiring the operation of Viracopos airport, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Dyogo Oliveira said on Tuesday.

Viracopos’s operator filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and Oliveira said the bank will try to find a solution before the courts decide on the reorganization. According to the CEO, European and Asian companies are interested in operating the airport. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

