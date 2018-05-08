UPDATE 1-Brazil BNDES bank CEO: Four firms interested in Viracopos airport

(Adds CEO comments on share portfolio)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is in talks with four companies interested in acquiring the operation of Viracopos airport, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Viracopos’ operator filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and CEO Dyogo Oliveira said the bank will try to find a solution before the courts decide on the reorganization.

According to Oliveira, European and Asian companies are interested in operating the airport. Viracopos’ operating company, Aeroportos Brasil SA, is owned by Brazilian infrastructure and construction groups Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA and UTC Engenharia SA.

France’s Egis Airport Operation has a 10 percent stake in the company.

Oliveira said BNDES, which holds stakes in some of Brazil’s largest companies through its investment arm BNDESPar, is considering the sale of 10 billion reais ($2.8 billion) in shares of publicly listed companies.

He declined to specify which holdings would be sold.

Recently, BNDES decided to sell its stake in pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA to rival Suzano Papel e Celulose SA. BNDES has stakes in companies such as miner Vale SA and meatpacker JBS SA. ($1 = 3.5826 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)