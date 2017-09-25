Brazil to reinstate protection for Amazon reserve -source

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil will reinstate a mining ban in a vast area of the Amazon rainforest, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, in a victory for environmentalists who feared deforestation.

President Michel Temer’s administration has decided to revoke an August decree abolishing the National Reserve of Copper and Associates (Renca), an area of roughly 17,800 square miles (46,100 square kilometers), or slightly larger than Denmark, where mining had been prohibited since 1984, the government source said.

The decision will be announced in the official gazette Tuesday, the person said, requesting anonymity as the decision was not public yet. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Sandra Maler)