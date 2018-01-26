FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 26, 2018 / 6:42 PM / in 3 hours

Anglo American wins two licenses to expand in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC on Friday clinched two long-awaited environmental licenses that pave the way for the global mining company to expand its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Minas Gerais environmental regulator Semad granted a pre-installation and installation permit to the miner for the project, which would boost output capacity by about 56 percent, once the miner receives an additional operating permit. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.