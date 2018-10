SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s stock exchange operator B3 SA reached an agreement on Wednesday with the country’s antitrust regulator Cade, according to a securities filing.

As part of the agreement to suspend an antitrust probe for five years, B3 will pay a fine of 9.4 million reais ($2.41 million). ($1 = 3.9012 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)