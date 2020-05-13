Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 13, 2020 / 6:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil-Paraguay dam to release water to aid Argentine grain shipments

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Itaipu hydroelectric dam, a joint venture between Brazil and Paraguay, said on Wednesday it will release water through its spillway to raise low water levels in the Parana river, a key waterway for Argentinian grain shipments.

Itaipu said in a statement that it would initially open its spillway for 12 days starting from May 18, responding to requests from Argentina to raise the water level, in a decision endorsed by the Brazilian and Paraguayan foreign ministries. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Jake Spring, Editing by Franklin Paul)

