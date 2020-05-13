UPDATE 1-Brazil-Paraguay dam to release water to aid Argentine grain shipments

(Adds additional details from Itaipu statement, context)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Itaipu hydroelectric dam, a joint venture between Brazil and Paraguay, said on Wednesday it will release water through its spillway to raise low water levels in the Parana river, a key waterway for Argentine and Paraguayan grain shipments.

The governments of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay have been negotiating for more than a month about Itaipu providing potential relief for the drought and the low water levels.

The hydroelectric plant had already been gradually increasing its electricity generation, which releases more water, despite falling demand for the energy amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The spillway allows additional water to be released without generating electricity.

Itaipu said in a statement that it would initially open its spillway for 12 days starting from May 18, responding to requests from Argentina to raise the water level, in a decision endorsed by the Brazilian and Paraguayan foreign ministries.

The Parana river carries 80% of Argentina’s farm exports and is at historic lows. It fell to to 0.55 centimeters at one port hub in April, compared to a historic average for the month of 4 meters.