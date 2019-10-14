Company News
October 14, 2019 / 10:41 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Brazil govt expects 6 bln reais in income from pre-salt round -finance official

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to bring 6 billion reais ($1.45 billion) into state coffers from the so-called sixth pre-salt oil bidding round scheduled for Nov. 7, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

The minimum signing bonuses owed to the government in that round come to 7.85 billion reais, though it is possible not all areas will fetch bidders. Waldery Rodrigues, Brazil’s special secretary to the Economy Ministry, made the comments following a revision to the nation’s 2019 budget forecast.

($1 = 4.13 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese

