Brazil's Sao Paulo auto show postponed to 2021

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo auto show, the continent’s largest car expo, which was scheduled to take place in November, has been postponed to 2021, the country’s automakers’ association said on Friday.

Automakers had in the past complained about the high costs to operate booths at the auto show, but the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting higher costs for auto production in the country helped to seal the cancellation.

The announcement was made on Friday by Luiz Carlos Moraes, the president of the automakers’ association, known as Anfavea. He did not provide more details but said the auto show could move to a different city in 2021 as carmakers search for lower costs.

So far this year, major European auto shows have also been canceled due to the coronavirus. In South America, the Buenos Aires auto show was canceled last year as the country and its automakers struggle with a crippling economic crisis.

Brazil was one of the world’s top five automakers until it was also hit by an economic crisis in 2014 from which it is still recovering. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)