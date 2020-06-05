Brazil auto production rises in May, but still far behind a year ago

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s automobile production rose in May from April, but remains 84.4% lower compared with the same month in 2019, the national automakers’ association said on Friday.

Anfavea, as the automakers association is known, said the auto industry produced 43,100 units in May. Brazilian auto sales grew 11.6% from the month before to 62,200 units, while auto exports fell 73.3% compared to April to $173.8 mln, according to Anfavea. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Paul Simao)