Brazil automakers see risk of stopping car production in April due to coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil automakers’ association Anfavea said on Friday that there is a risk that carmakers will have to suspend production in April due to a lack of Chinese autoparts, due to a coronavirus outbreak that has affected global trade.

“Is there a risk of stopping production in April? There is,” Anfavea’s president Luiz Carlos Moraes told reporters, saying that all automakers are monitoring the situation. China is Brazil’s main supplier of foreign auto parts, accounting for 32% of all imported parts, Moraes said. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)