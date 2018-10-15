FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 15, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil auto group sees slower 2019 output, sales growth

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Growth of vehicle sales and output in Brazil is likely to slow down in 2019, the head of the nation’s automakers’ association Anfavea said on Monday.

Anfavea forecasts 2018 output growth of 11 percent to 3 million vehicles and local sales growth of 13.7 percent to 2.546 million vehicles. In an event in São Paulo, Anfavea president Antonio Megale said 2019 output growth is likely to hold slightly below double digits and sales growth, at low double digits. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.