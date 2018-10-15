Brazil auto group sees slower 2019 output, sales growth

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Growth of vehicle sales and output in Brazil is likely to slow down in 2019, the head of the nation’s automakers’ association Anfavea said on Monday.

Anfavea forecasts 2018 output growth of 11 percent to 3 million vehicles and local sales growth of 13.7 percent to 2.546 million vehicles. In an event in São Paulo, Anfavea president Antonio Megale said 2019 output growth is likely to hold slightly below double digits and sales growth, at low double digits. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski)