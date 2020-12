FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers build a 2020 Argo model, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Assembly Plant in Betim near Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

(Reuters) - Brazilian automobile production plateaued in November, rising just 0.7% from October to 238,200 units after several months of higher growth in a sign the coronavirus recovery may be slowing.

Auto sales grew by 4.6% to 225,010 units compared to the prior month, according to monthly data released by Anfavea, the trade group representing the main global automakers in Brazil.