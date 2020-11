Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s vehicle production grew by 7.4% in October from the previous month to 236,468 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday, but remains about 18% lower than auto output a year ago due to the coronavirus crisis

Auto sales rose 3.5% to 215,044 in October versus September, but were also 15% lower than the sales volume a year ago. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Edmund Blair)