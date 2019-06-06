Brazil auto production grows 3.1% in May

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil grew 3.1% and sales grew 5.8% in May from April, the national automakers’ association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced some 275,700 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 245,400 vehicles, according to industry group Anfavea. Compared to a year ago, auto output rose 29.9% percent and sales rose 21.6%.

Brazil was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets until its 2015-16 recession, and remains a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)