Mercedes Benz will suspend Brazil truck production as pandemic worsens

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes Benz said on Tuesday it will suspend truck production in Brazil, its second largest market, from March 26 until April 5, due to the country’s worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows truckmaker Volvo AB’s decision to partially suspend truck production in Brazil, blaming both the pandemic and a lack of semiconductors that has impacted vehicle manufacturing worldwide. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)