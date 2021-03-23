Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods and Retail

Mercedes Benz will suspend Brazil truck production as pandemic worsens

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes Benz said on Tuesday it will suspend truck production in Brazil, its second largest market, from March 26 until April 5, due to the country’s worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows truckmaker Volvo AB’s decision to partially suspend truck production in Brazil, blaming both the pandemic and a lack of semiconductors that has impacted vehicle manufacturing worldwide. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

