October 4, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil auto exports seen falling sharply due to Argentine crisis

1 Min Read

(Recasts headline and first paragraph to reflect sharp drop in export projections due to Argentina’s crisis)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian automakers are facing the prospect of a sharp drop in exports this year as a crisis in neighboring Argentina hampers the prospects of car sales abroad, the national automakers’ association said on Thursday.

Anfavea, as the association is known, said auto exports will total an estimated 700,000 units this year, an 8.6 percent drop from 2017, according to a presentation.

Production in Brazil plummeted by 23.5 percent in September, compared with the prior month, while sales slumped by 14.2 percent, the entity said.

Brazil was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets until a recent downturn, and it remains a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)

