Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S.

BRASILIA, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday approved an Open Skies agreement between Brazil and the United States that clears the way for a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc and LATAM Airlines Group SA .

The treaty will be sent to President Michel Temer, who is expected to sign it into law. The agreement should lead to a surge in flights and open the way for U.S. approval of the proposed business alliance between American Airlines and LATAM Airlines, the two largest carriers in the region. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)