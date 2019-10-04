Brazil investment firm PPLA Participations drops buyout - filing

BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial group BTG Pactual Holding SA has given up delisting its investments unit PPLA Participations Ltd from stock exchange B3 SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.

PPLA said BTG did not agree with the price of 4.31 reais per share set by a financial firm hired by shareholders. BTG had previously offered to pay 1.19 real per share.

PPLA Participations holds investments made with the group’s own capital, such as private equity and property.